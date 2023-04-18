New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins to attend Nato summit, Australia considering

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins said he would seek to advance a trade agreement with the European Union while at the Nato summit. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SYDNEY - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday he would attend the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) summit in July, while Australia’s leader said he was still considering whether to travel.

Both countries have a decades-long relationship with the Nato that has taken on greater importance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland this month joined the now 31-member alliance in a historic policy shift, while neighbour Sweden has applied to do so.

Mr Hipkins said he would seek to advance a trade agreement with the European Union while at the Nato summit, due to be held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

“When overseas I will look to put trade front and centre in order to support our economic recovery,” he said in a statement.

Australia and New Zealand both attended last year’s summit in Madrid as non-member participants.

Local media previously reported that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would not travel to the summit, but he said in a radio interview on Monday that no decision had been made.

“I haven’t had a chance yet to talk to the Nato Secretary-General,” Mr Albanese told Australian state broadcaster ABC.

“I will give it consideration,” he said. “I attended last year in Madrid and, subject to logistical arrangements, then I would be very pleased to accept the invitation.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Sweden stages biggest war games in 25 years as its bid to join Nato remains blocked
Nato countries divided over giving Ukraine membership, officials say

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top