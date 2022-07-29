New Zealand PM Ardern's partner gets settlement over 'baseless lies'

Mr Gayford and Ms Ardern were due to marry earlier this year but postponed the nuptials due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner, Mr Clarke Gayford, said he has been paid an undisclosed sum following a settlement with a media company that published untrue comments about him.

NZME Radio on March 25 made remarks about him on both a podcast and social media pages that were damaging and untrue, Mr Gayford said in a statement Friday (July 29) in Wellington.

The remarks were based on rumours about him that were "baseless lies", he said.

"NZME Radio has apologised to Mr Gayford for these publications and the hurt and distress they have caused and accepts that he has never been the subject of criminal charges and is not now the subject of criminal charges in any court in New Zealand," the statement said.

"In a settlement between the parties, NZME Radio agreed to pay a confidential sum to Mr Gayford," it added.

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford were due to marry earlier this year but postponed the nuptials due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Gayford is a New Zealand TV host who in recent years has juggled his career with being a stay-at-home father to the couple's daughter, Neve.

