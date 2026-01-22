New Zealand immigration rising as Kiwi exodus revised lower

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

WELLINGTON - New Zealand annual immigration continues to show signs of a tentative recovery, with revised data showing the recent exodus of citizens was smaller than first thought.

Net immigration rose to a six-month high of 10,681 in the 12 months through November 2025 from 10,308 in October 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Jan 22 in Wellington.

The measure is rising from a three-year low in August but remains substantially below a peak of more than 135,000 seen in late 2023.

Migrant flows have been significantly impacted by an economic slump that saw a recession in 2024 and barely any growth in the first half of 2025.

With firms reluctant to hire and unemployment rising, many citizens opted to look overseas, while foreign workers are also increasingly reluctant to head to New Zealand when work was scarce.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has come under political pressure over the outflows, which have seen many people leave for higher wages and opportunities in nearby Australia.

He is betting that an economic recovery will reverse the trend, which is expected to be a key issue in the lead up to the general election on Nov 7.

“With the economy showing signs of a pick-up, we look to be past the lull for net immigration,” said Mr Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “It is early days, but the tide looks to be turning on citizen departures offshore, with the improving economy likely encouraging some Kiwis departing our shores to stay put.”

The mass departure of citizens, while still significant, has been revised lower by the statistics agency.

It bases its analysis on a 16-month cycle to determine whether people crossing the border are doing so permanently or for extended holidays.

The report showed 67,800 citizens departed in the 12 months through November from 67,810 in October.

However, the October measure was revised down by 3,590.

The revisions also show the peak of the exodus was 68,000 in September and not the record 71,850 previously reported. Still, it is the highest in almost 13 years. BLOOMBERG