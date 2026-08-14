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New Zealand immigration edges to 17-month high yet remains weak

Migrant flows have been significantly impacted by an economic slowdown that saw gross domestic product grow just 0.3 per cent in 2025.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand annual immigration continues to show signs of a tentative recovery, rising to a 17-month high in June as fewer people departed.

Net immigration rose 17,624 in the 12 months through June from 17,263 in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Aug 14 in Wellington.

The measure is improving from a three-year low of just 9,504 in August 2025 but remains substantially below a peak of more than 133,700 seen in late 2023.

Migrant flows have been significantly impacted by an economic slowdown that saw gross domestic product grow just 0.3 per cent in 2025, while a cautious recovery in early 2026 was cut short by the global fuel shock.

With firms reluctant to hire and unemployment rising, many citizens opted to look overseas, while foreign workers were also increasingly reluctant to head to New Zealand.

While net immigration increased from May, the overall level was lower than previously reported following revisions.

For example, May immigration was revised down by 1,550 people from an initially reported reading of 18,813.

The revisions arise because the statistics agency bases its analysis on a 16-month cycle to determine whether people crossing the border are doing so permanently or for extended holidays.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has come under political pressure over the outflows of citizens, which have seen many people leave for higher wages and opportunities in nearby Australia.

He is betting that an economic recovery will reverse the trend, which is expected to be a key issue in the lead up to the general election on Nov 7.

There are tentative signs the exodus is slowing with 63,901 citizens departing in the 12 months through June, today’s report showed.

That’s less than 65,680 a year earlier and recent peak levels exceeding 67,700 in early 2024.

The record level of citizens departing was around 72,400 in early 2012.

At the same time, more people are arriving.

New Zealand welcomed 130,680 immigrants in the 12 months to June – the most since April 2025.

About 80 per cent of those were foreigners, the report showed. BLOOMBERG