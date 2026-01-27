New Zealand government plans inquiry into landslide tragedy

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A view of Mount Maunganui at the scene of a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Jan 23.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon favours a government inquiry into last week’s landslide that killed six people at a campsite in Mount Maunganui, saying there are lessons from the tragedy for the entire country.

The government will talk to Tauranga City Council, which owns the campsite, to avoid duplication after the local mayor signalled he planned to conduct his own inquiry, Mr Luxon told reporters on Jan 27 in Wellington.

He named Mr Chris Penk as associate minister of emergency management and recovery, and said he will prepare advice on the merits of a government-led assessment.

“I do believe there is a strong case for an independent government inquiry,” Mr Luxon said.

“There are many questions being asked, including whether there was a missed opportunity to evacuate people sooner.”

The landslide, which struck the campsite at the base of Mount Maunganui, an extinct lava dome, followed prolonged heavy rain across much of the North Island. The local council has come under pressure for failing to anticipate the event and leaving campers exposed to the risk.

“Establishing the facts is not only what the families of those who lost their lives deserve, it’s also important in helping us to ensure lessons are learned to prevent similar tragedies occurring elsewhere in the future,” Mr Luxon said.

“I think doing that dispassionately, being able to do that very objectively through an independent government inquiry is the way forward.” BLOOMBERG