New Zealand eyes maritime security pact with Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand has held initial talks with the Solomon Islands about increasing collaboration over maritime security, the Newsroom reported, citing Defence Minister Peeni Henare.

The two countries had agreed on "a small work plan" for increased collaboration in the maritime security space, Mr Henare told the news website. He declined to provide further details, Newsroom said.

The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in April, stoking concerns about China's growing influence in the Pacific region. Chinese police began training their Solomon Islands counterparts earlier this month.

Mr Henare met Solomon Islands National Security Minister Anthony Veke on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, according to Newsroom. Mr Veke made it clear that maritime security was one of his top priorities.

"That's the number one theme in our conversation, so I said, 'OK, how do we help?', and that was the creation of the work plan," Mr Henare said, according to Newsroom.

"It's a positive sign, and they've got a job to do now to follow up with that particular piece of work."