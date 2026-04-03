New Zealand electric vehicle sales soar during petrol price pinch amid Middle East conflict

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said year-to-date registrations were "nearly 2,000" higher than at the same time in 2025.

WELLINGTON – Electric vehicle sales in New Zealand more than tripled in March, according to official government figures released this week.

Data from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed 3,108 electric vehicle registrations in March, up from 921 in February.

The increase was driven by higher fuel prices as a result of the war in the Middle East.

During the same period, the average petrol price rose by more than 30 per cent, and diesel prices were up 74 per cent.

New Zealand Transport Minister Chris Bishop said year-to-date registrations were “nearly 2,000 higher” than at the same time in 2025.

“It’s not surprising that there’s a bit of a run on electric vehicles because people are looking at the fuel price and the diesel price and thinking maybe now is the time to make a switch to a cleaner car, and I suspect that will continue,” Mr Bishop said.

Electric vehicle sales in the country dropped after the right-wing coalition government came to power in November 2023, scrapping the “clean car subsidy”.

The abandoned policy gave people up to about NZ$7,000 (S$5,100) off an electric vehicle at purchase, while buyers of higher-emitting petrol or diesel vehicles paid extra.

Mr Bishop said New Zealand would not be returning to a similar subsidy in light of concerns about petrol.

“It was a regressive wealth transfer policy,” he said.

“It is not a prudent use of taxpayer money to subsidise high-income earners to buy Teslas. That is not a good use of public money.” AFP