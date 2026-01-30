Straitstimes.com header logo

New Zealand declines invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum attend a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump is seeing a mixed response to the invitations to join his Board of Peace, launched last week.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Trump launched a Board of Peace aiming to solidify Gaza's ceasefire and expand its global role, inviting world leaders to participate.
  • New Zealand declined the invitation, with Luxon citing the board's "current form" and Peters noting sufficient regional contributions.
  • Peters stressed New Zealand's commitment to the UN, highlighting the need for the Board's work to align with the UN Charter.

AI generated

WELLINGTON - New Zealand decided against accepting US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his Board of Peace, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement on Jan 30.

Mr Trump

launched his Board of Peace

last week, initially designed to cement Gaza’s rocky ceasefire, but which he foresees playing a wider role that concerns other global powers.

He has invited dozens of other world leaders to join, and while Middle East powers including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as major emerging nations such as Indonesia, have joined the board, global powers and traditional Western US allies have been more cautious.

Mr Luxon said in an email statement that the decision had been made not to join the Board of Peace in “its current form.”

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Mr Winston Peters, added in a post on X that a number of states, particularly from the region, have stepped up to contribute to the Board’s role on Gaza, and “New Zealand would not add significant further value to that.”

Mr Peters post added that as a “a leading founder and longstanding supporter” of the United Nations, it is important that the Board’s work is complementary to and consistent with the UN Charter.

“It is a new body, and we need clarity on this, and on other questions relating to its scope, now and in the future,” Mr Peters said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Thanks, but no thanks? Parsing China’s response to Trump’s Board of Peace invitation
Brazil’s Lula accuses Trump of seeking to forge ‘new UN’ with so-called Board of Peace
See more on

New Zealand

Christopher Luxon

Donald Trump

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.