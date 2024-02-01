New Zealand capital losing nearly half of its drinking water supply to decaying pipes

Leaky water pipes in Wellington's central business district. PHOTO: SERENE TAN
Ong Hui Fang
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago
WELLINGTON – As New Zealand’s capital Wellington reported its hottest January on record – 29.6 deg C – on Jan 22, its residents are bracing themselves for tougher water restrictions caused by century-old pipes that are now leaking.

As much as 45 per cent of Wellington’s drinking water supply – roughly the equivalent of about 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools – goes down the drain literally every day, due to some 4,000 leaks from its ageing pipes, according to estimates from Wellington Water, the water services provider.

