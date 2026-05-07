New Zealand begins discussion with Australia, Britain on replacing frigates

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The work is part of New Zealand’s 2025 defence capability plan, under which the government has committed to significantly lift defence spending.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand has begun discussions with Australia and Britain over replacing its ageing Anzac-class frigates, with advice on a preferred path expected to go to government by the end of 2027, Defence Minister Chris Penk said on May 7.

The government is considering the Japanese Mogami-class frigate, which Australia has chosen, and Britain’s Type 31 frigate as part of a business case for replacing HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, commissioned in 1997 and 1999, respectively.

Working with partners would help ensure interoperability and potential efficiencies, Mr Penk said in a statement.

The work is part of New Zealand’s 2025 defence capability plan, under which the government has committed to significantly lift defence spending and replace ageing equipment after what it has described as years of systemic underspend.

The plan includes maritime fleet renewal as Wellington seeks to strengthen its ability to protect sea lanes, support Pacific security and respond to disasters.

Mr Penk said most of the navy’s fleet would reach the end of its design life by the mid-2030s, including the two Anzac frigates, which provide New Zealand’s main maritime combat capability.

Replacement of the frigates is listed as an indicative investment for 2029-2039. REUTERS