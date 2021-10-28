New Zealand announces phased easing of Covid-19 border curbs

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand will begin scaling back one of its key Covid-19 defences by easing border restrictions for fully vaccinated people arriving from overseas.

The amount of time that travellers will have to spend in government-run hotel quarantine facilities will be halved from 14 days to seven, starting from Nov 14, said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday (Oct 28).

Home isolation will be introduced in the first quarter of 2022, he said.

The managed isolation and quarantine system (MIQ) has been the key plank of New Zealand's approach to keeping the virus out of the country since it was introduced April 2020.

But the arrival of the Delta variant in August this year and the government's move away from trying to eliminate community spread has undermined the approach.

"When MIQ was introduced, we didn't have the vaccine so every arrival posed a high level of risk," Mr Hipkins said.

"With most people returning now fully vaccinated the risk profile of international arrivals has changed so it is time to start changing our MIQ settings."

The growing number of cases in the community has forced the government to allow infected people to isolate at home, but fully vaccinated travellers who have tested negative are still required to quarantine.

Adding to the pressure on the government has been a vocal group comprised of thousands of New Zealanders living overseas who have been unable to secure the elusive spots in MIQ facilities and return home.

Last month, the government introduced a "virtual lobby" system, in which people join an online queue for a chance to snag a room. The first lobby saw 31,800 people scramble for just 3,200 rooms.

Under the new system, travellers will be tested three times before being released on Day 7 from quarantine. They will then have to self-isolate at home for around three days.

Mr Hipkins said the changes would free up more than 1,500 MIQ rooms a month, some of which would be available to those wishing to return from overseas.

"The second stage of our plan will see New Zealand moving towards having more vaccinated people able to self-isolate at home instead of in MIQ," he said. "This option will be made available to increasing numbers of fully vaccinated travellers in the first quarter of 2022."

The Ministry of Health announced 89 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Thursday, two of which were in the South Island city of Christchurch.

Mr Hipkins said the situation in the city was being closely monitored, but it would remain at Alert Level 2 for now, indicating a low risk of community transmission. There are four levels of alert for Covid-19 in New Zealand, with the highest Alert Level 4 indicating the virus is not contained and that there is sustained and intensive community transmission.