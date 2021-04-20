New Zealand airport worker tests positive for Covid-19

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - A worker in New Zealand's Auckland airport has tested positive for Covid-19, authorities said on Tuesday (April 20), a day after the country opened its border to Australian residents for the first time in more than a year.

The infected worker, who was fully vaccinated for the virus, had been cleaning airplanes coming from countries with known virus outbreaks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The worker tested negative on April 12 but tested positive on April 19 as part of routine testing, Ardern told reporters in Auckland, adding that contact tracing was underway.

New Zealand's health authorities were liaising with their Australian counterparts, Ardern said, with no initial indication that the so-called 'travel bubble' between the countries would be halted.

The travel arrangement between the countries means that for the first time in almost 400 days, passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without undergoing mandatory Covid-19 quarantine when they arrive.

Both Australia and New Zealand had largely closed their borders to non-citizens and permanent residents more than a year ago, helping to keep their Covid-19 numbers relatively low compared with several other developed countries.

Australia was New Zealand's largest source of international tourists before the pandemic, accounting for about 1.5 million arrivals or 40 per cent of total visitors in 2019.

Australia is home to hundreds of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders and before Covid-19 hit, many regularly shuttled back and forth across the Tasman on three-hour flights.

More than half a million New Zealand-born people live in Australia, just over 2 per cent of Australia's population of near 26 million.