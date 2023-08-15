New twists in lethal mushroom mystery grip Australia

SYDNEY - A mushroom mystery gripping Australia began to unravel on Monday, with an amateur cook saying she accidentally put lethal fungi in a beef Wellington dish now linked to three deaths.

Rumours are swirling around a close-knit community in rural Australia after a family mushroom lunch ended with three people dead and a local preacher fighting for his life.

Police believe the dish was tainted with “death cap” mushrooms, which grow freely in the rolling foothills surrounding Leongatha – a small town about two hours’ drive south-east of Melbourne.

The meal was cooked by community newsletter editor Erin Patterson, who has been named as a suspect because she appeared to remain in good health despite her four guests falling violently ill.

The investigation has fuelled intense speculation as police try to separate clumsy cooking from an alleged act of malice.

Ms Patterson stressed on Monday that she had unwittingly brought the mushrooms from an Asian grocery store and that the poisonings were accidental.

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones,” she reportedly said in a statement provided to Australian media.

“I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved.”

Ms Patterson prepared the beef Wellington for her estranged parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson on the afternoon of Saturday, July 29.

She was married to their son Simon but the couple had been living separately for some time.

Local Baptist pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife Heather rounded out the guest list.

Later that night, the two couples started experiencing food poisoning symptoms and, with their health rapidly deteriorating, they sought the help of doctors at local hospitals.

Heather and Gail died the following Friday, Don died the day after that, and 70-year-old Ian is still clinging to life in a critical but stable condition.

“We are hopeful and continue to pray for his recovery,” the pastor’s family said in a statement over the weekend.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of kindness, prayers, and support from family, friends and the broader community.”