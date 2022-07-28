New infections fall in New Zealand

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's government said yesterday that new Covid-19 cases were trending down, and it looked likely the country would avoid a feared worst-case scenario of 20,000 infections daily.

In the last seven days, there were on average 8,111 new cases daily, down from a seven-day rolling average of 9,367 new cases in the week before, according to Health Ministry data released yesterday.

A total of 808 people were in hospital, a lower number than before, data showed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, director-general of health, said case rates were trending down, and this shift was supported by wastewater testing and a fall in the number of people testing positive on arrival at hospital.

"What is apparent is that the worst-case scenario that our modellers had suggested a couple of weeks ago, with up to 1,200 beds occupied and over 20,000 cases a day, is now highly unlikely. And I am sure we are all relieved to see this," he said.

The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in the country of 5.1 million people. There have been 56,750 active cases in the past seven days, although the authorities say many infections are unreported.

New Zealand has recorded a total of about 1.6 million infections and 1,427 deaths, according to the latest data.

The deaths are roughly a third lower than previous numbers as the ministry had changed how it classifies virus-related fatalities. Deaths will be recorded as Covid-19-related if they are attributable to the virus, rather than a death within 28 days of testing positive.

