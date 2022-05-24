New Aussie PM won't be taking softer stance on China

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday insisted he does not plan to adjust the country's approach to Beijing, saying the relationship has deteriorated because "China has changed".

Mr Albanese, who was sworn in yesterday, made the comments before flying to Japan to meet fellow leaders of the Quad, which also includes the United States, India and Japan. The Quad is widely seen as a grouping aimed at countering China's growing reach and assertiveness.

The new Labor Prime Minister made it clear that he has no intention of taking a softer approach towards China, though he signalled that he will avoid inflammatory rhetoric. He has heavily criticised the previous Morrison government for its hostile language, particularly over its warnings about the prospect of a war over Taiwan.

"The relationship with China will remain a difficult one," Mr Albanese told reporters. "It is China that has changed, not Australia, and Australia should always stand up for our values, and we will in a government that I lead."

Australia's relations with China, its largest trading partner, have deteriorated in recent years as Beijing bristled at moves such as Australia's foreign interference laws and its decision to block tech giant Huawei from involvement in the nation's 5G rollout. China has refused to hold high-level meetings with Australia and has imposed trade sanctions on its goods such as beef, barley and wheat.

Mr Albanese believes Chinese President Xi Jinping has tilted the country towards a more aggressive, strident nationalism that has damaged stability in Asia. But he has also criticised Australia's previous government for trying to score political points by appearing tough on China. And yesterday, he declared that he would "not attempt to play politics with national security issues".

Accompanying Mr Albanese on his Tokyo trip is new Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the first Asian-Australian to hold the position.

Ms Wong has signalled that she wants to improve ties with Australia's Pacific neighbours amid concerns that China's influence has been growing in the region. Pacific nations have been furious in recent years at the Liberal-National coalition's refusal to adopt more ambitious climate targets.

In a video address to Pacific Island leaders, Ms Wong said: "We have heard the Pacific and we will act - standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pacific as we address the climate crisis."

Mr Albanese's trip to Tokyo gives him an immediate opportunity to meet - in just his first week on the job - three powerful world leaders: US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Australian Premier, who defeated Mr Scott Morrison in last Saturday's elections, said he wanted to send a message to the world that his new government "represents a change in the way we deal with the world on issues like climate change, but also a continuity in the way we have respect for democracy and the way that we value our friendships and long-time alliances".

The Liberal-National coalition's resounding defeat has been blamed on Mr Morrison's unpopularity and growing concerns about his government's climate policy. Despite the nation's strong economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19 and the lowest unemployment level in almost 50 years, voters appeared ready for a change after nine years of coalition rule.

In his first press conference as Prime Minister, Mr Albanese, a 59-year-old veteran MP who has vowed to address cost of living concerns, said he plans to hold a summit with parties including the business community and trade unions to discuss employment policy.

But it is still not clear whether he will have an outright majority in the House of Representatives or will need to rely on support from the Greens or independent MPs. Mr Albanese has, however, already secured backing from non-Labor MPs to support the budget and to refuse to back non-confidence motions, which means he will be able to govern even without a majority.

According to ABC News last night, Labor has won 73 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives, with the coalition taking 54, and the Greens and independents 15. But nine seats still remain in doubt, including three in which Labor leads.