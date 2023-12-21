Neil, the ‘chaotic’ but cute seal from Tasmania, becomes TikTok’s newest obsession

A 600kg southern elephant seal from Tasmania, Australia, has stolen the hearts of many after videos taken by people showing his occasional treks through their towns went viral.

Affectionately named “Neil the Seal” by the residents, Neil has been a frequent visitor of Dunalley and other towns nearby because of their proximity to the sea and the beach where Neil and other southern elephant seals lounge to relax.

However, Neil has taken to exploring the towns and creating mischief and nuisance.

Because of his size, he is unable to be safely removed from his spots once he starts lying down to sleep.

He would enter open yards and driveways of people’s homes, and has been seen sleeping in the middle of the road, and even had cars re-routed to prevent close encounters with him.