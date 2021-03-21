Letter From Sydney

Mystery of missing millionaire captivates Australia

There has been virtually non-stop coverage of rise and fall of woman who allegedly defrauded investors of $26m to fund lavish lifestyle

For The Straits Times
Ms Melissa Caddick with her second husband, Mr Anthony Koletti, in a 2018 Facebook post. A court case has gradually been uncovering the extent of Ms Caddick’s multimillion-dollar fraud. Mr Koletti is not believed to have known about her crimes. PHOTO: ANTHONY KOLETTI/ FACEBOOK
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SYDNEY - Shortly after dawn on a late spring day last November, Ms Melissa Caddick, a 49-year-old mother and seemingly successful financial adviser, walked out of her mansion in an affluent waterside suburb in Sydney and was never seen again.

Hours before her disappearance, Ms Caddick's home had been raided by the authorities over an alleged Ponzi-style investment scheme in which she allegedly defrauded wealthy investors of about A$25 million (S$26 million). She used the money to fund a lavish, globetrotting lifestyle.

