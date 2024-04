SYDNEY - Concertgoers in Australia had – until recently – been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Splendour in the Grass, an annual music festival whose headliners in 2024 were due to include Australia’s Kylie Minogue, Canada’s Arcade Fire and American rapper Future.

Indeed, the festival’s website still features a large countdown clock, ticking away the seconds to July 19, when the first concert was due to start in fields near Byron Bay, a popular tourist and surfing hot spot north of Sydney.