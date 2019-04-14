'Multiple' victims in Australia shooting: Police

SYDNEY (AFP) - A shooting in the Australian city of Melbourne early on Sunday (April 14) has left “multiple” victims, police said, but local media reported that there were no fatalities.

“Investigators believe multiple people were shot outside a nightclub near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road about 3.20am,” the Victoria Police said in a statement.

It did not give any more details including the condition of the victims, but said the shooting occurred in Melbourne’s Prahran district.

Local media said there were three or four victims.

“The exact circumstances are still being established,” police said.

Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has strict gun laws introduced after 35 people were killed in 1996 at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

A murder-suicide last year which left seven members of a family dead in Western Australia was the country’s worst mass shooting since the Port Arthur case.

Prahran shooting update: two people in critical conditions in the Alfred Hospital, a third is in a stable condition.

(This story is developing)