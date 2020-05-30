Most Australians support state border closures amid coronavirus

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - The majority of Australians approve of states' decisions to shut their borders amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a new poll.

More than three in four Australians surveyed this week said they back the closures, including 40 per cent who "strongly" support them, according to a release by The Australia Institute, a public policy think tank that commissioned the poll. One in five opposed the states' measures.

"The strong support for state border closures shows that while there is much public relief with some public health restrictions lifting, there is also still much community concern regarding the spread of Covid-19," Ben Oquist, the institute's executive director, said in the release.

The closure of the borders to interstate travel has sparked a war of words between regional leaders. Queensland and other territories such as Western Australia, which have largely contained the virus, maintain it's too early to allow in visitors from New South Wales and Victoria, the two-most populous states that are still trying to contain isolated outbreaks.

Among the four largest states, support for border closures is highest in Western Australia. Majority approval of closures is also seen across all supporters of all political parties.

The poll surveyed more than 1,000 people between May 27 and 28.