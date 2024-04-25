More than 100 pilot whales stranded in Western Australia, experts say

SYDNEY - Marine wildlife experts were frantically trying to rescue some 140 pilot whales stranded on April 25 in the shallow waters of an estuary in the southwest of the state of Western Australia.

The whales are stranded at Toby Inlet in Geographe Bay, the Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said. The area is near the town of Dunsborough in a region popular with tourists, and about 236km south of state capital Perth.

“We understand there are four pods of up to 160 pilot whales in total spread across about 500 metres. Unfortunately, 26 whales that stranded on the beach have died,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

“A team of experienced staff including wildlife officers, marine scientists, veterinarians are on site or on their way.”

Based on previous strandings, “these events usually result in the beached animals having to be euthanised as the most humane outcome,” the spokesperson said.

Photos posted on Facebook by the state’s Parks and Wildlife agency showed a crowd of people near several beached whales.

Mr Ian Wiese, from whale conservation group Geographe Marine Research, said more than 100 volunteers were at the scene.

“They were trying to comfort them and make sure that their heads were out of the water so they could breathe,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. television from the estuary.