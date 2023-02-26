More Australians being targeted for espionage, warns spy chief

SYDNEY - Foreign spies have been targeting Australians more aggressively than ever, with attempts to influence or exploit a wide spectrum of public servants and professionals, the country’s spy chief has warned.

Each year, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) delivers a public address on the threats facing the nation, in what is a rare opportunity for the country’s largest intelligence agency to step out of the shadows and shed light on its operations.

The latest address – delivered on Tuesday by Mr Mike Burgess – was far from reassuring.

The long-serving intelligence official said Asio now faces more threats than at any time since it was founded in 1949 – surpassing the Cold War, the period after the Sept 11 attacks in 2001, and the rise of terrorist organisation Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Australia, he said, is not only being targeted by authoritarian countries but also by those with friendly ties with Canberra. Foreign agents, he said, have attempted to influence or lure information from a vast range of people, including government officials, judges, journalists, bankers, doctors and police officers.

He said rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region – due to the rivalry between the United States and China and to territorial disputes such as over the South China Sea – are leading to a “thirst for inside information and an appetite for covert influence”.

Mr Burgess avoided naming the countries behind the various plots that he outlined. But intelligence figures and MPs have repeatedly warned – on and off the record – that the main source of attempts to covertly exert influence in Australia is China.

Indeed, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday: “The most active state and political party seeking to influence public affairs in Australia is that of China and the Communist Party of China – we know that.”

Mr Burgess, in his ominous assessment of the threats facing Australians, said: “Based on what Asio is seeing, more Australians are being targeted for espionage and foreign interference than at any time in Australia’s history.”

“From where I sit, it feels like hand-to-hand combat.”

“I want to dispel any sense that espionage is some romantic Cold War notion,” he said. “It’s not – it is a real and present danger.”

Mr Burgess also said: “As we progress (on) Aukus, it’s critical our allies know we can keep our secrets, and keep their secrets.” He was referring to a security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to transfer nuclear submarine technology to Australia.

Much of the Australian media coverage of the speech focused on revelations about specific cases of espionage. These included a “hive” of undercover spies put in place by a foreign intelligence organisation years ago to develop a wider network of agents and steal sensitive information.