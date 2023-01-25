More Australians begin distancing themselves from controversial National Day

CANBERRA – Top Australian political and business figures are beginning to distance themselves from the country’s controversial national holiday, amid growing pressure to eradicate a day marking the start of British colonisation.

Chief executive officer Vicki Brady of Telstra Corp, one of the country’s largest mobile providers, said she had chosen to work on Australia Day rather than take time off out of respect for indigenous Australians. Tennis Australia said in a statement this week that there would be no celebration during the 2023 Australian Open, apart from the playing of the national anthem in the evening.

The state of Victoria, the country’s second most populous, announced it would be cancelling its Australia Day parade.

Australia Day is held on Jan 26, the date on which the first British settlers arrived to colonise the country in 1788. It’s a painful anniversary for hundreds of thousands of Indigenous Australians, marking the start of years of killings and dispossession, and many refer to it instead as Invasion Day.

Australia is the only former British colony to celebrate the start of colonisation as its national day.

A spokesman for major department store chain Kmart, owned by Wesfarmers – which has in the past proudly sold Australian flag tank tops and swimwear in celebration – said this week that it had been moving away from selling Australia Day merchandise for years.

Supermarket giant Woolworths Group is allowing workers to choose whether or not they want to take the public holiday.

“We have provided our leaders with advice how they can support team members who are uncomfortable and would prefer not to work on that day,” a spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Painful reminder

Telstra’s Brady wrote on LinkedIn that the date was a “painful reminder of discrimination and exclusion” for Indigenous Australians.

“It marks a turning point that saw lives lost, culture devalued, and connections between people and places destroyed,” she said.

Pressure has been building for years among Australian progressives to change the date to create a new holiday which all citizens can enjoy, while many conservatives are fiercely against moving it.

Dr Chris Wallace, a politics expert and professor at the University of Canberra, said there was clear momentum building for a change of date for Australia Day. The logical new day would be the formal creation of the nation of Australia on Jan 1, 1901.

“Jan 26 makes no sense, is historically insensitive and counterproductive to reconciliation in Australia,” she said.