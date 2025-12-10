Moo dunnit? Dog lets bull, horse into living room in Australia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A bull and a horse make themselves at home inside an Australian lawmaker’s house in Darwin.

– A lawmaker in Australia was left in udder disbelief when he came home to discover his pet dog had let a bull and a horse into his living room.

Mr Andrew Mackay, a Northern Territory politician, posted the incriminating evidence from his pet cam to social media at the weekend.

His two pet dogs can be seen exiting the living room into a yard after one of them, a mutt named Thunder, nudges open a glass door.

Then a pet steer, or castrated bull, named Sue gingerly wanders into the Darwin home.

It’s followed by a pet horse, Cricket, which has a good sniff of the couch.

The animals embarked on their escapade while Mr Mackay and his fiancee were out for a meal.

When the couple returned, they saw the door open and checked their pet cam.

“We’ve discovered that about 10 minutes after we’d left to go to dinner, the dogs had decided to nuzzle open the glass door and let themselves out,” the lawmaker said.

Soon after, the steer scratched his neck on the door and accidentally opened it all the way, allowing him and the horse inside.

“Over the next hour and a half, they took turns playing inside, knocking things off cabinets,” he said.

The horse found a bowl of vegetable scraps meant for the chickens, and threw pieces around the room.

“The fish tank has been drunken from, and I don’t know how many fish I had before, but I assume they’re all still alive,” Mr Mackay added.

“But he did drop the water by a considerable amount.” AFP