'Miracle' Australian kitten survives 30-minute washing machine cycle

HOBART - A six-month-old kitten survived a 30-minute washing machine cycle and has made a remarkable recovery, Australia's ABC online reported on Thursday (April 4).

ABC said owner Kim Burr was in between loads of washing when she realised Poppy the kitten was nowhere to be seen. The family, who lives in Tasmania, went looking for her.

"We got the biscuits out, looked through all the cupboards - we went all over the house, but we couldn't find her," Ms Burr said.

"I didn't see the kitten anywhere (but) she must've been somewhere close by and jumped in as I moved the washing baskets and put another load of washing in.

"She would've gone through the spin cycle - it had about 10 minutes to go."

Poppy went survived the 30-minute cycle in a front-loading washing machine, suffering head injuries and bruises.

Seasoned veterinarian of 32 years, Dr Tim Laws, said he had never seen anything like it.

"I've seen some unusual things in my time, but I've never seen a cat do this before," he said.

Ms Burr initially believed her family pet had died. "I thought her neck was broken, she was limp, she wasn't breathing (well)."

Poppy was wrapped in a towel and rushed to the Animal Medical Centre in Launceston, Tasmania.

"She had water in her lungs, head injuries and a very bruised eye," Dr Laws said.

"She was very out of it (and) her temperature was below normal."

Despite her ordeal, Poppy suffered no fractures or permanent damage.

"It's quite amazing that she's survived it and that she didn't drown," Dr Laws said.

"She must've been absolutely terrified while she was in there. It would have been very difficult. I suppose you're in with the clothes but the constant whacking of her head and gasping for air... It's probably not far from a (miracle)."

Nearly three weeks after surviving her ordeal, Ms Burr said Poppy was back to normal.

"It worried me after what happened, and I thought maybe she wouldn't like us, wouldn't let us cuddle her or pick her up, but she's totally back to normal.

"She's fully recovered back to her old ways of running and jumping off couches. You wouldn't know what she went through."