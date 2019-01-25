Mass fish deaths in Australia prompt debate on water use by upstream farmers

SYDNEY - Australia experienced a bizarre environmental disaster in recent weeks as more than a million fish died in an inland river, prompting debate about whether too much water is being extracted by farmers.

Two main instances of mass deaths have occurred - in December and earlier this month - in the lower Darling River, which forms part of the nation's food bowl. The incidents occurred near Menindee, a small outback town in western New South Wales. Other smaller outbreaks have also occurred.

The Federal and New South Wales State governments have insisted that drought is to blame. But experts believe that the authorities have mishandled the distribution of water from the rivers and that upstream farmers have been allowed to extract too much water to irrigate crops.

In a video that went viral, two farmers who live near Menindee filmed themselves standing in the water as they hold up large, dead Murray cod.

Mr Rob McBride and Mr Dick Arnold said the deaths were a "disgrace" that had nothing to do with the drought and were due to cotton farmers and mishandling of water allocations by the government.

"This is the most disgusting thing I've ever seen," Mr McBride said in the video. "This is nothing to do with the drought. This is a man-made disaster."

The apocalyptic sight of masses of rotting fish on the banks of waterways has sparked public anger and caused one MP who visited the scene to vomit. A smaller case of mass death was discovered on Monday (Jan 21) on the banks of Lake Inverell, about 1,000km from the original incidents.

The immediate causes have been a drought and an outbreak of blue green algae due to higher water temperatures. The algae decomposes when it dies, causing oxygen to be sucked out of the water, which can be fatal for fish. A storm and then a sudden cold front earlier this month are believed to have killed much of the algae.

But some say that the river system should be able to cope with hot weather conditions and have blamed mishandled allocation of water to farmers from the Murray-Darling basin, a vast river system in south-east Australia that produces A$22 billion (S$21.3 billion) worth of food and fibre.

One of the biggest river networks in the world, it is larger than the size of France and Germany combined. It accounts for about a third of Australia's food supply for domestic and overseas consumption. This includes more than half of Australia's grain, as well as rice, cotton, canola, fruits and vegetables.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the deaths on the "devastating impact" of the drought.

Facing pressure to address the deaths, his government announced a review earlier this week into the causes and how to prevent further catastrophes.

"These fish kills were predicated by one of the largest droughts we've ever seen in this nation's history," Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud told reporters.

"These events are natural, they have happened for centuries. They also happen in blackwater events and floods."

Experts and environmental groups have warned for years about the potential dangers of extracting excessive amounts of water from the system.

State and federal governments oversee caps on the amount of water that irrigators can use for their crops, but critics say too much has been removed, particularly from northern upstream areas.

Professor John Williams from the Australian National University said irrigators in northern parts of the basin should have their water usage reduced by 30 to 40 per cent. He said the authorities should aim to manage water flow in rivers through drought periods "without killing all the fish".

"We want working rivers, we want irrigation, but we need to know how much we can take and regulate it pretty strongly," he told ABC News.

But irrigators and cotton growers, who have been blamed for excessive water use, say the problems around Menindee are due to drought. They say upstream farmers have taken only as much water as they are permitted, pointing out that many waterways in northern areas are running dry.

The Federal Government's review is due to be completed by March.

In the meantime, much of Australia is in the grip of a severe heatwave that is only likely to put further pressure on the ailing river system.