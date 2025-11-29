‘Married’: Australian PM ties the knot in private ceremony
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his girlfriend Jodie Haydon on Nov 29, becoming the country’s first leader to tie the knot while in office.
A beaming Mr Albanese, 62, wed the financial services worker at a private ceremony in the garden of his official residence in Canberra, The Lodge.
“Married”, the prime minister said in a one-word post on social media with video of him in a bow-tie holding the hand of his smiling bride, who wore a long, white dress, as confetti showered down.
In a separate joint statement, the couple said: “We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.”
The ceremony took place more than a year after Mr Albanese proposed on Valentine’s Day 2024, saying at the time he had found a partner “who I want to spend the rest of my life with”.
They wrote their own vows and were married by a celebrant.
Mr Albanese’s dog, a shaggy cavoodle named Toto, was the ring bearer.
After the ceremony, where guests drank beer from a Sydney brewery, the couple walked down the aisle to Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).
The newlyweds are to go on a five-day honeymoon in Australia from Dec 1.
The prime minister – who divorced his previous wife in 2019 and has an adult son, Nathan – met Ms Haydon more than five years ago at a Melbourne business dinner.
The centre-left Labour Party leader secured a second three-year term in office in a landslide election victory
a landslide election victoryin May 2025.
He joined Labour while in high school and later became deeply involved in the bruising world of student politics at the University of Sydney. AFP