Man hospitalised after shark attack in Western Australia

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There have been nearly 1,300 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which more than 260 resulted in death.

Sydney - A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital on Sept 14 after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, the state government and local ambulance service said.

Authorities said they had received a report of a “shark incident” around 9.45am at Glenfield Beach, just over 400km north of Perth.

Locals were advised to “take additional caution” around the beach.

Australian scientists believe increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures are shifting sharks’ migratory patterns, which may be contributing to a rise in attacks.

There have been nearly 1,300 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which more than 260 resulted in death, according to a database of shark encounters with humans. AFP