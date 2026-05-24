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There are around 20 shark attacks in Australia every year, but the vast majority are not fatal.

CANBERRA – A man died after a shark attack in northern Queensland state on May 24, the third fatal shark attack in Australia in 2026.

The 39-year-old died from his injuries at a boat ramp after he was pulled from the water following the attack at Kennedy Shoal, an offshore reef, Queensland police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to Hull River Heads boat ramp just before noon, police said.

“The man was retrieved from the water and died from his injuries,” the statement said.

The man died at the boat ramp, Queensland Ambulance said.

The site is around 160km south of the popular tourist city of Cairns.

The man, who was not named by police, was spearfishing at the submerged reef, several local charter boat operators said.

Kennedy Shoal is a well-known fishing reef in deep water.

Mr Gererd Pike, of Hooked Up Fishing, said his boat was 9km from Kennedy Shoal on May 24, and he had seen large numbers of “vicious, unpredictable” bull sharks in the area.

“We were chasing Spanish mackerel and had one eaten by a pack of six of them, 4m off the edge of the boat,” he said.

“We were not going to dip toes in the water,” he added.

Mr Pike said he heard the emergency services call in the incident over his boat’s radio.

Another boat charter operator with a vessel nearby said shark attacks in the area were rare, although bull sharks and tiger sharks were found there.

“It is not very common at all. It is one of those unfortunate things,” Mr Rob Parsonage, of Mission Beach Dive, said.

“The sharks are competing with the fishermen,” he said.

The fatal shark attack on May 24 is the third in Australia in 2026, and comes a week after a man was killed by a shark while spearfishing in Western Australia.

Mr Daryl McPhee, a shark expert at Queensland’s Bond University, said fatal shark attacks are rare in north Queensland.

“There have now been six fatal bites in Queensland since 2020,” he said.

The last fatal attack offshore between Townsville and Cairns was in 1990, he said.

“We do not know currently with certainty what species of shark was involved. Possible candidates are bull or tiger sharks,” he said.

Mr McPhee added that spearfishing represents “a different risk profile than other activities and requires different approaches for mitigation compared to surfing”.