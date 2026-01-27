Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged with throwing ‘explosive device’ into Australia Day rally

People take part in the Invasion Day protest march through Sydney during Australia Day 2026 celebrations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY - Australian police charged a man on Jan 27 with throwing an “explosive device” with nails and ball bearings into a crowd of thousands at an Indigenous rights rally.

Police alleged that the 31-year-old man removed the device from his bag and threw it from a walkway into a crowd of more than 2,000 people in Perth, Western Australia, during the protest on Jan 26.

Thousands rallied for Indigenous peoples’ rights

on Australia’s national holiday, Australia Day, which marks the 1788 arrival of a British fleet in Sydney Harbour.

Alerted by a member of the public, police took the man into custody and bomb response officers inspected the device, the Western Australia Police Force said in a statement.

“It was confirmed to be a homemade improvised explosive device containing a mixture of volatile and potentially explosive chemicals, with nails and metal ball bearings affixed to the exterior,” police said.

“A subsequent search of the man’s home was conducted, where it is further alleged a combination of chemicals and materials consistent with the manufacture of homemade explosives was located.”

The device did not explode and there were no injuries.

The suspect was charged with an attempt to cause harm and with making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances. AFP

