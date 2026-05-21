Man charged with stealing from Bondi shooting victim

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The 35-year-old man was charged over allegedly stealing photography equipment from a victim of the December 2025 Bondi Beach mass shooting.

– The Australian police said on May 21 that they had charged a man with allegedly stealing from a victim during the 2025 deadly mass shooting on Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Fifteen people were killed last December when Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid, allegedly attacked a Hanukkah celebration in Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades.

Among the dead was retired police detective-sergeant and local rugby club member Peter Meagher, who was on a freelance photographic assignment when he was killed.

New South Wales police said a 35-year-old man had stolen his photography equipment in the aftermath of the attack.

They said the alleged thief was also a photographer and pawned the gear days after lifting it.

He was charged with grand larceny as well as drug possession and will appear before a court in Sydney in June .

Randwick Rugby described Mr Meagher’s death as “hard to comprehend”, while his family said they were “heartbroken”.

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by the police during the assault.

His son Naveed has been charged with dozens of serious crimes, including 15 murders and committing an act of terrorism.

In May , a sweeping inquiry opened public hearings into the attacks. AFP