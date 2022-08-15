'Like wildfire': Covid-19 cases skyrocket on Marshall Islands

MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS (AFP) - A health disaster has been declared on the Marshall Islands after the fast-spreading Covid-19 variant Omicron infected more than a tenth of residents in the capital Majuro in one week.

Since a handful of positive community cases were confirmed on Aug 8, the numbers have skyrocketed to 2,800 in a city of 22,500.

"We're gearing up for the hardest part of the outbreak right now in Majuro," Health Secretary Jack Niedenthal said on Monday (Aug 15).

Thanks to strict quarantine rules, the Marshalls Islands was one of the last countries to stay Covid-19-free.

"The good thing about having all these other countries go before us is we really understand epidemiologically how this variant of the virus spreads: like wildfire," Mr Niedenthal added.

On Friday, the Marshalls' President David Kabua signed a "State of Health Disaster" to give the government access to emergency funding.

So far, there have been 3,000 positive cases in a population of around 42,000 across the islands and atolls that comprise the Marshalls.

Mr Niedenthal warned the outbreak was continuing "to gain strength" in Majuro, as the number of cases doubled from Saturday to Sunday.

"About 75 per cent of the people we test are positive, which is an incredibly high rate," he added So far, three deaths have been reported.

Three "Alternative Care Sites" set up in Majuro have been swamped by people seeking treatment for symptoms and testing.

Local health officials initially struggled to cope with demand as thousands of islanders clamoured for help even as 200 doctors and nurses across the country tested positive for Covid-19.

The outbreak has since spread from the capital to Ebeye, the densely populated community next door to the United States military's Reagan Test Site at Kwajalein Atoll.

The tiny island, home to about 1,000 people, would likely see a surge in cases, Mr Niedenthal warned on Monday.

"They are about a week behind Majuro," he said.