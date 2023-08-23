Large swathes of Australia to brace for higher bushfire risks in spring

SYDNEY – Australian businesses and communities are being urged to prepare for a significant bushfire season in the upcoming spring. Large swathes of the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales, as well as regions in Victoria and South Australia, are expected to encounter increased risks of bushfire, according to the Australasian Fire Authorities Council (Afac) outlook released on Wednesday.

It has attributed the increased risk of bushfires to forecasts of above-average temperatures, below-average rainfall, high fuel loads and shifting climate patterns from September to November.

Above-average rainfall during consecutive La Nina weather events over the last three years unleashed more rainfall and flooding that had led to large areas of high fuel and grass loads across much of the country, the report said.

These fuel and grass loads are predicted to dry out in the coming months due to drier than average conditions and frost curing. In the event of fires and windy weather, these high grass fuel loads that are sufficiently dry can support intense and fast spreading grass fires.

“The climate influences driving increased risk of bushfire this season are widespread. Almost the entire country can expect drier and warmer conditions than normal this spring, so it is important for Australians to be alert to local risks of bushfire over the coming months, regardless of their location,” said the chief executive of Afac Rob Webb.

“Fire is a regular part of the Australian landscape in spring. Wherever you live, work or travel, now is the time to plan and prepare,” Mr Webb added. XINHUA