Large parts of Australia endure heatwave, bushfire risk

SYDNEY - Large swaths of Australia on Dec 24 sweated through heatwave conditions as authorities warned of a high bushfire risk in many parts of the country’s vast Western Australia state.

The nation’s weather forecaster on Dec 24 issued heatwave alerts for the state and neighbouring Northern Territory, warning temperatures in some regions could hit around 45 deg C.

In Perth, the capital of Western Australia, the nation’s largest state, a maximum temperature of 35 deg C was forecast for Dec 24, more than five degrees above the December mean, forecaster data showed.

Australia’s east is scorching due to El Nino, a climate pattern in which unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures cause heatwaves, cyclones, droughts and wildfires.

In Western Australia, more than 20 bushfires were burning on Dec 24, the state’s emergency services agency said on its website, including an uncontrolled one near Pemberton, a town of around 5,000 residents, about 320km south of the state capital Perth.

State authorities warned of a high fire danger for many parts of Western Australia, a mining state covering the western third of the Australian continent. REUTERS