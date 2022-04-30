Kangaroo attacks woman, 69, on Gold Coast golf course

SYDNEY • A kangaroo attacked and injured a 69-year-old woman on a golf course in Australia's Gold Coast, leaving her with severe cuts and scratches across her body, the authorities said yesterday.

The kangaroo attacked the woman without warning while she was playing golf, knocking her to the ground and repeatedly kicking and stomping on her, Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Joel McEwan told reporters.

"She was walking down the fairway, and the kangaroo came from the side and just attacked," Mr McEwan said.

The woman has been moved to a hospital and is in stable condition, he said.

"The injuries to her jaw sound like the most significant injuries... but she has got a number of lacerations across her face, her jaw, arms and legs," he said.

Australia has roughly 50 million kangaroos, according to experts, and they have been known to visit golf courses.

It is not unusual for the marsupials to come into conflict with people as housing has expanded to areas where they live.

