Jokowi’s ‘low-key’ visit to Australia marks a welcome calm between neighbours with chequered past

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Sydney on Tuesday with a declaration that Canberra has no relationship more important than its relationship with Jakarta – a claim that is now standard among Australian leaders.

Despite this lofty declaration, Mr Widodo’s three-day visit that ended on Wednesday was surprisingly low-key.

The two leaders held cordial talks and shared a trip to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, but there were no major announcements.

Mr Widodo leads the world’s fourth-most populous nation – a country of vital importance to Australia – yet his trip generated few headlines and received relatively minor coverage in the country.

Arguably, this was the most remarkable feature of the visit: It demonstrated that the relationship is currently free of the mistrust and diplomatic rifts that have marred it in the past.

In recent years, the two nations have endured tensions and crises over a range of issues, including Australia’s ban on live cattle exports, Indonesia’s execution of Australian drug smugglers, and Australia’s alleged spying on former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

But the two leaders this week focused on far more pragmatic and less sensational concerns.

They agreed to cooperate on electric vehicle battery production, a commitment based on their massive reserves of crucial ingredients for the batteries. Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel reserves, and Australia is the world’s largest lithium supplier.

Mr Albanese also agreed to make it easier for Indonesians to travel to Australia, following long-standing concerns about difficulties in obtaining visas.

Business visas for Indonesians will now last five years, up from three years. And Indonesians who visit regularly will be able to access a frequent travellers visa valid for 10 years.

There were no significant deals on security or defence issues. The leaders said they had discussed their support for a strong, stable, integrated region, but announced no new measures to achieve it.

Jakarta appears to be wary of Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of a security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom, yet Mr Widodo avoided openly criticising it.

Ahead of his visit, he said he respected Australia’s decision, but said that such moves should avoid escalating militarisation.

“What must be maintained is not to trigger tension in the region, not to trigger an arms race,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Indonesia-Australia relations expert Professor Tim Lindsey of Melbourne University told The Straits Times that Mr Albanese and the ruling Labor party had helped to repair relations with Indonesia since winning the election last year.

He said Jakarta had been concerned about the direction of the previous Liberal-National Coalition Government, which had adopted a “confrontational” approach to China.

“Labor has made a concerted effort to present a new image in Indonesia,” he said. “But what has not been done is solid hard developments to improve the relationship.”

Prof Lindsey said a communique issued by the two leaders after their meeting this week was filled with hopeful statements but no significant commitments.

He said Australia’s visa changes were good but long overdue, adding that Canberra should be trying to do more to promote business and investment and to support greater flow of people between the two neighbours.

“We don’t currently have big flare-ups as we had in the past, though relations could flare up again over Papua (a province where separatists oppose Indonesian rule) or Australians getting into trouble in Indonesia,” he said.

“But why are we not flooding Indonesia with scholarships, or doing something about the lack of Indonesian expertise in Australia, or funding people-to-people activities? That is what you would expect to be announced during a major visit by a leader.”

Former Australian Ambassador to Indonesia John McCarthy said the relationship between Canberra and Jakarta had become “tranquil”, which was enabling deeper engagement.

“Truth be told, our relationship with Indonesia has become a mite boring,” he wrote in The Australian Financial Review on Monday. “Never mind. In this business, boring is good.”

Agreeing with this assessment, Prof Lindsey noted that Mr Widodo’s visit was “terribly low-key”, but this was preferable to a relationship defined by its crises.

Still, he said, the current period of calm should have provided an ideal opportunity to genuinely deepen the relationship.

“We should be doing a lot more than being happy that things are quiet,” he said.

“We should be much closer than we are. If there is not a crisis with Indonesia, we think everything is fine.”