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Japan to test hypersonic missiles in Australia under new deal

Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (right) with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Australia and Japan have increased defence cooperation as they watch a rising China.

SYDNEY - Japan will conduct tests of hypersonic missiles and other projectiles on Australian soil, the two countries’ defence ministers said on Aug 18 as they deepened military cooperation, including with a co-developed laser system.

Richard Marles said alongside his counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Canberra that the deal would see a “better and enhanced arrangement between Australia and Japan for Japan’s use of our missile ranges over the course of the next decade”.

“We have spoken previously about Australia being able to provide strategic depth to Japan across a range of areas, but one of them is the use of our ranges,” Marles said.

Koizumi welcomed the measure.

“If the Japan Self-Defence Forces are able to conduct test launches of standoff missiles, such as hypersonic missiles, in Australia, it would be a groundbreaking development,” he said.

“We will therefore accelerate discussions towards realising this objective.”

Australia and Japan have increased defence cooperation as they watch a rising China, mindful also of US demands that its regional allies spend more on their militaries.

The two countries agreed in 2025 to one of Japan’s biggest defence export deals since World War II, in which Australia will pay A$10 billion (S$9.08 billion) over the next 10 years to acquire a fleet of stealth frigates.

Marles and Koizumi said on Aug 18 they would cooperate on a new defence cooperation project called Boobook, named for an Australian owl that sees in the dark, featuring a co-developed laser system to detect potential threats.

The project includes “enhanced laser capability that can be put on land combat platforms as well as littoral platforms”, Marles said. AFP