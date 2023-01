From NZ’s youngest PM to global political icon, Jacinda Ardern leaves a legacy forged from crisis

WELLINGTON - Ms Jacinda Ardern promised “relentless positivity” as New Zealand’s prime minister, but in announcing her shock resignation on Thursday admitted the unrelenting demands of the job had finally worn her down.

A fresh-faced Ms Ardern was elected prime minister in 2017, and in a tumultuous first term faced New Zealand’s worst terror attack, a deadly volcanic eruption, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just 37 years old at the time, she became the country’s youngest prime minister since 1856 and a global icon for progressive politics.

Ms Ardern won a landslide second term in 2020, but her popularity has been on the slide as she battles declining trust in government, a deteriorating economic situation, and a resurgent conservative opposition.

The stress has been evident in recent months – Ms Ardern showing a rare lapse of poise when she was unwittingly caught on microphone calling an opposition politician an “arrogant p***k”.

“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life. But it has also had its challenges,” Ms Ardern, 42, said on Thursday.

“I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple.”

She had been in office barely 18 months when a white supremacist gunman opened fire in two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 Muslim worshippers and wounding another 40.

Her deft and compassionate response to the rampage of hate defined the charismatic centre-left leader’s image around the world.

When she donned a headscarf and comforted victims’ families after the shooting, it resonated globally.

She would later describe it as a spontaneous gesture of respect to the Muslim community.