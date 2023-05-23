PM Modi enjoys rock-star greeting in Sydney as India and Australia draw closer

SYDNEY – At an indoor stadium at Sydney Olympic Park – a venue that typically hosts concerts by stars such as Michael Buble and Lizzo – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night received a rapturous welcome from 20,000 people that appeared to leave his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese bemused.

“The last time I saw someone on the stage here was Bruce Springsteen – and he didn’t get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got,” Mr Albanese told the crowd.

As the skies above Sydney featured the sky-written message “Welcome Modi”, the Indian leader was greeted by crowds from across the country. Some arrived on a chartered flight from Melbourne rebranded “Modi Airways”, while others travelled from the cities of Brisbane and Canberra on “Modi Express” buses.

This welcome was largely a reflection of the speedy growth of Australia’s Indian diaspora community, which now includes more than 670,000 people born in India. In recent decades, India has been the largest source of permanent immigrants, ahead of China and Britain.

Mr Modi last visited Australia in 2014 – his first year in office. He is looking to a third term in office in 2024.

The fast-increasing community has helped make Australia an attractive destination for Indian leaders and raised hopes that the visit might deliver a much-needed boost to relations between New Delhi and Canberra. For years, the relationship was viewed as disappointing and underwhelming. Despite the two countries’ shared heritage as former British colonies and democracies with a passion for cricket, trade remained relatively weak, and security and diplomatic ties faced hurdles such as Canberra’s reservations about India’s nuclear weapons programme.

But all that has begun to change in recent years.

Mr Albanese pointed out in Parliament on Tuesday that he was elected just a year ago but has now met Mr Modi six times. Military cooperation has increased, and the two countries are both members of the Quad, a grouping that also includes the United States and Japan.

Trade has grown but remains relatively low – despite now having the world’s largest population, India was only Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner in 2022, just behind Singapore. But a long-awaited trade agreement finally entered into force in 2022 as an interim deal, which is expected to result in total trade more than doubling to about A$100 billion (S$89 billion) in five years.

There are two main reasons for this turnaround in the relationship. One is the Indian diaspora community, which has been helping to persuade policymakers in Canberra and Delhi to push for closer diplomatic and trade ties.