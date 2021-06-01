Hundreds evacuated as floods hit NZ's Canterbury region

A screenshot from a video showing a road completely submerged by floodwaters in New Zealand's Canterbury region on Sunday. The flooding was described in local media as a "one-in-100-year deluge".
A soldier wading through floodwaters near the town of Ashburton in New Zealand's Canterbury region on Sunday after the area was pounded by heavy rain. The New Zealand Defence Force deployed helicopters to rescue some people stranded in floods. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Left: A New Zealand Defence Force soldier carrying a dog to safety in Ashburton on Sunday as the military helped to evacuate residents. Several highways, schools and offices were closed because of the flooding. Right: A man walking through floodwater
A screenshot from a video showing a road completely submerged by floodwaters in New Zealand's Canterbury region on Sunday. The flooding was described in local media as a "one-in-100-year deluge". PHOTO: REUTERS
A screenshot from a video showing a road completely submerged by floodwaters in New Zealand's Canterbury region on Sunday. The flooding was described in local media as a "one-in-100-year deluge".
A New Zealand Defence Force soldier carrying a dog to safety in Ashburton on Sunday as the military helped to evacuate residents. Several highways, schools and offices were closed because of the flooding. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A soldier wading through floodwaters near the town of Ashburton in New Zealand's Canterbury region on Sunday after the area was pounded by heavy rain. The New Zealand Defence Force deployed helicopters to rescue some people stranded in floods.
A man walking through floodwaters to be picked up by a New Zealand army truck near Ashburton. The town's mayor Neil Brown said "half of Ashburton" would need to be evacuated if the river's levees broke, but there was "still quite a bit of capacity" in the river. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

WELLINGTON • Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight and many more face the risk of abandoning their homes in New Zealand's Canterbury region as heavy rain raised water levels and caused widespread flooding.

At least 300 homes in Canterbury were evacuated overnight as water levels rose in rivers across the region in a "one-in-100-year deluge", local media reports said yesterday.

Several highways, schools and offices were closed and the New Zealand Defence Force deployed helicopters to rescue some people stranded in floods in the Ashburton area.

Ashburton's mayor Neil Brown said "half of Ashburton" would need to be evacuated if the river's levees broke, but there was "still quite a bit of capacity" in the river.

New Zealand's MetService had issued a red warning on Sunday for heavy rain in Canterbury and multiple warnings elsewhere.

The government announced NZ$100,000 (S$96,000) would go towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said in a statement.

REUTERS

  • 300

  • At least this number of homes in Canterbury evacuated overnight.

Canterbury region

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2021, with the headline 'Hundreds evacuated as floods hit NZ's Canterbury region'. Subscribe
Topics: 