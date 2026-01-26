For subscribers
News analysis
How far can Pauline Hanson’s One Nation ride Australia’s growing far-right wave?
SYDNEY – Australian anti-migrant firebrand Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party catapulted into second place in a recent opinion poll, overtaking the Liberal-National Coalition for the first time amid widening cracks in the conservative bloc.
The boost to One Nation's popularity follows the Dec 14 terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach
Dec 14 terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, in which an Islamic State-supporting father-and-son duo shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish festival event.