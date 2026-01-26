Straitstimes.com header logo

News analysis

How far can Pauline Hanson’s One Nation ride Australia’s growing far-right wave?

One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson at a rally during Australia Day celebrations in Brisbane on Jan 26.

PHOTO: EPA

Jonathan Pearlman

SYDNEY Australian anti-migrant firebrand Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party catapulted into second place in a recent opinion poll, overtaking the Liberal-National Coalition for the first time amid widening cracks in the conservative bloc.

The boost to One Nation’s popularity follows the

Dec 14 terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

, in which an Islamic State-supporting father-and-son duo shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish festival event.

