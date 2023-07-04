‘Hot-bedding’: Students in Australia share beds as rents continue to rise

With rents in Australia on the rise, more international students are taking extreme measures to cut costs – sharing beds with strangers.

Called “hot-bedding”, it is similar to hot desking. But instead of sharing desks, it involves sharing a bed with a stranger, so that you sleep in shifts.

Priyanka, a 19-year-old student from India, told SBS News Australia she rents a room on the outskirts of Melbourne for A$550 (S$490) a month.

She said she splits the rent by sharing a bed with a truck driver, who is also from India. She sleeps in the bed while he works at night, and he uses it during the day while she is at school.

But on nights the driver does not work, she camps out in a “storeroom” that can squeeze in a mattress, she told the Australian news network.

Priyanka, who goes by one name, says she struggles to afford her necessities, and that she has not told her family about her situation.

“To not have even a peaceful place to sleep and relax while I study feels terrible,” she told SBS News.

Australia’s cost of living rose 5.6 per cent in the 12 months to May 2023, according to a report by SBS News which cited data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Rents have gone up by 6.3 per cent nationally over the past year.

In Melbourne, for example, the median weekly rent for a two-bedroom, 85 sq m apartment is about A$425. In Sydney, a similar place will cost around A$578.

A 2021 survey from the University of Technology Sydney polled 7,000 international students living in Sydney and Melbourne. Three per cent of those surveyed reported hot-bedding to save on rent. About 40 per cent of the respondents also reported skipping meals to cut costs.

If the survey is representative of the more than 700,000 international students in Australia in December 2019, it would equate to about 22,750 students hot-bedding, the university said in its report.

There are now fears that these numbers could climb further.

Before the pandemic, student visa holders could work up to 40 hours a fortnight. But in January 2022, that cap was removed to allow them to fill vacancies that opened up during the pandemic.

The government reintroduced a higher cap from July 1, 2023, which allows students to work for 48 hours a fortnight instead of the previous 40.

But with the imminent arrival of more international students for the July/August semester, there are concerns the situation would be further exacerbated, pushing rents up higher.