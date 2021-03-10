Hong Kong activist on the run arrives in Australia, ABC reports

DARWIN (BLOOMBERG) - A former Hong Kong legislator wanted by the Chinese government on criminal charges has arrived in Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported.

Former lawmaker Ted Hui arrived in Darwin this week, the ABC said on Wednesday (March 10). He fled to Europe while on bail for criminal charges and then travelled to the United Kingdom, and is the first Hong Kong politician to be granted a travel exemption to arrive in Australia during the pandemic, the ABC said.

Hui resigned from the city's Legislative Council after Beijing moved to disqualify some of his pro-democracy colleagues, the ABC reported. A subsequent statement sent to the broadcaster from the Chinese Embassy in Canberra urged Australia to "stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs" or "China-Australia relations will only sustain further damage".