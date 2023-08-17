Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston acquitted of concealing late father’s child sex abuse

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston was acquitted by an Australian court on Thursday of concealing his late father’s child sex abuse.

Mr Houston, now 69, was charged in 2021 with concealing a serious indictable offence for not reporting to the police about Frank Houston’s abuse of Mr Brett Sengstock, now 61.

Mr Houston pleaded not guilty to the charge and stood trial.

Frank Houston, in 1999, confessed to his son that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted Brett Sengstock, when the latter was seven years old and a member of the church where Frank Houston preached.

Mr Brian Houston reported the confession to senior members of the church. But he did not report it to the police, said The Guardian on Thursday.

In 2004, Frank Houston died without having been charged. He is believed to have used his position as a pastor to abuse as many as nine boys, reported the BBC on Thursday.

During the trial Mr Brian Houston, who had learnt about other instances of abuse by his father, said: “I have no doubt now that my father was a serial paedophile, and we’ll probably never know the extent of it.”

Mr Houston maintained that he had a “reasonable excuse” for not reporting his father’s offending to the police as he was following the victim’s wishes, who explicitly told him that he did not want it reported.

During the trial Mr Sengstock who waived his right to anonymity, testified that he never told Mr Houston not to report the abuse. This was a point of dispute during the trial, said 9News Australia.

But, in his ruling, magistrate Gareth Christofi told Sydney’s Downing Centre local court on Thursday: “There is little doubt in my mind that the accused (Mr Houston) knew Mr Sengstock did not want the matter reported to police.

“He therefore had a reasonable excuse for not bringing the matter to the attention of police.”

Mr Houston’s failure to report his father’s offending to the police was not out of respect for Mr Sengstock’s wishes; it was rather the outcome of his desire to protect his family and the church’s reputation, said the prosecutors.

But, this argument was rejected by the magistrate, said The Guardian.

The court had heard Mr Houston told “many people at various levels” of the church about his father’s predatory behaviour and referenced it in sermons, which were delivered to churchgoers.