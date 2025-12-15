Bondi Beach shooting: Hero who disarmed gunman recovering from surgery, says family

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Ahmed al Ahmed (in white) was identified on social media ​as the ​bystander who tackled the gunman at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Dec 14.

– A Sydney fruit shop owner who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the mass shooting at Bondi Beach is recovering ‍in ​hospital after undergoing surgery for bullet wounds to ‍his arm and hand, his family said.

Mr Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, was identified on social media ​as the ​bystander who hid behind parked cars before charging at the gunman from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground.

Australian police said on Dec 15 ‍that a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the attack at ​a Jewish celebration at Bondi ⁠Beach on the afternoon of Dec 1 4, killing 16 people in the country’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

Mr Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa told 7News Australia that doctors had informed the family that Mr Ahmed was ​stable following surgery.

“He is a hero, he is 100 per cent hero,” Mr Mustafa said. “Still he is ‌in hospital, and we don’t ​know exactly what’s going on inside... but we hope he will be fine.”

Tributes have poured in from leaders both abroad and at home.

US President Donald Trump called Mr Ahmed “a very, very brave person” who saved many lives. Mr Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, has hailed him “a genuine hero” ‍and said the video was “the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen”.

A GoFundMe ​campaign has been set up for Mr Ahmed, with just over A$200,000 (S$172,000) raised in a few ​hours. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was the ‌largest donor, contributing A$99,999 and sharing the fund-raiser on his X account.

Outside St George Hospital in the Sydney suburb of Kogarah where Mr Ahmed is being treated, complete strangers came to show their support.

Mr Misha and Mrs Veronica Pochuev came to the hospital with their seven-year-old daughter Miroslava to drop off flowers for Ahmed.

“My husband is Russian, my father is Jewish, my grandpa is Muslim. This is not only about Bondi, this is about every person,” Mrs Pochuev said.

Miroslava held the bouquet with a note that read “To Ahmed: for courage and saved lives”.

Ms Yomna Touni, 43, is raising money to help Mr Ahmed’s recovery.

“He potentially saved many people yesterday, and that, for us, from an Islamic perspective, is to have saved all of mankind, you know,” she said.

“Killing one person is like killing all of mankind, and that’s what those terrorists did. ” REUTERS