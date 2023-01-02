Helicopter collision near Australia’s Gold Coast theme park leaves 4 dead

One helicopter was taking off and another was landing when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
One helicopter bearing a Sea World logo managed to successfully land, while wreckage was visible on a small sand island. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
CANBERRA – Four people have died and three are critically injured after a mid-air collision involving two helicopters near the Sea World theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Queensland Police said it appears that one helicopter was taking off and another was landing when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is appealing for witnesses and has sent a team of investigators to the site, according to a statement.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said one helicopter bearing a Sea World logo managed to successfully land, while wreckage was visible on a small sand island.  

Village Roadshow Ltd., which operates the theme park in Queensland state, did not immediately respond to a telephone request for comment left outside of office hours. BLOOMBERG

