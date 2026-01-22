Heavy rains wreak havoc in New Zealand’s North Island

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

WELLINGTON - Further heavy rains across the north of New Zealand’s North Island overnight have caused widespread damage, with homes being evacuated, thousands without power, roads closed and two people missing after a landslide hit a house.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said on Radio NZ that the heavy rains hit almost the entire eastern seaboard of the North Island.

“The good news is everyone responded very quickly. There was time to get prepared, and that helps to mitigate and create a strong response,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said emergency services were looking for two people after a landslide hit their home and that seven people had to be rescued off the roof of their house after water rushed through. A third man remains missing after he was washed away in his vehicle on Jan 21.

New Zealand Transport Authority reported a number of main road closures in Northland, Bay of Plenty and Waikato. Local authorities said some small communities remain cut off due to damage to the roads.

New Zealand forecaster MetService has lifted all weather warnings in the North Island as the tropical low moves east. Some warnings remain in place for the South Island, but they are expected to ease today, it added. REUTERS