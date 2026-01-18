Heavy rains in eastern Australia spark flash floods, 20 rescued

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SYDNEY - Australian authorities on Jan 18 said 20 people were rescued from floodwaters in the eastern state of New South Wales after torrential rains sparked warnings for residents to move to higher ground.

In state capital Sydney, Australia’s largest city, residents and holidaymakers were evacuated late on Jan 17 after dangerous flooding hit the low-lying suburb of Narrabeen, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to more than 1,400 incidents across the state since the rain hit on Jan 17, the authorities said, adding that most rescues related to people driving through floodwaters.

“There has been a lot of flash flooding which has closed roads, and we anticipate some may remain closed for some time,” State Emergency Services assistant commissioner Sonya Oyston said in a statement.

The authorities warned more thunderstorms were possible south of Sydney on Jan 18.

Some 72.4mm of rain fell on Sydney’s northern fringe in 2 hours on the morning of Jan 18, the nation’s weather forecaster said.

On Jan 17, a woman died after being hit by a falling tree branch near Wollongong, about 66km south of Sydney, amid the wild weather, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. REUTERS