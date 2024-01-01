Heavy rain in Australia’s east brings more pain to storm-hit residents

SYDNEY - Heavy rain lashed parts of Australia’s east on Jan 1, triggering flash flooding, inundating roads and bringing more pain for some residents reeling after intense thunderstorms hit the region over the Christmas holidays.

The north-eastern New South Wales and south-eastern Queensland regions were pounded by a wild weather system overnight, with several towns taking roughly a month’s rainfall over 24 hours to Jan 1 morning.

More heavy rain is forecast until Jan 2 morning, with totals set to exceed 250mm, more than the January average.

“This situation continues to be dangerous and dynamic,” said Ms Miriam Bradbury, a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, in a video message on social media platform X. “This locally intense rainfall is most likely with thunderstorms through the day today and potentially could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.”

The popular Gold Coast tourist spot in Queensland is among the worst affected, with footage on social media showing vehicles stuck in flooded roads and low-lying areas under water.

“If you don’t have to go out today, stay home,” Gold Coast City Mayor Tom Tate said during a press briefing.

Thousands of residents in Queensland are still without power after thunderstorms on Dec 25 and 26 uprooted trees and knocked down power lines. The authorities said the latest storms could delay reconnection efforts.

A family of four, trapped after rapidly rising rivers submerged their caravan park in northern New South Wales, were successfully rescued. REUTERS