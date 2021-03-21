Heavy rain forces parts of Sydney to evacuate, downpour to continue

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - People in parts of Sydney's northwest were ordered to flee their houses in the middle of the night as heavy rains continued to batter Australia's east coast on Sunday (March 21) with fast-moving waters causing widespread destruction throughout the region.

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.

"It's not just the rain which is causing the devastation," Mr Jonathan How, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, told the ABC News state broadcaster. "It's strong winds as well."

Mr How added that the heavy downpour is set to continue for the rest of Sunday in Sydney and throughout the state, with some areas expected to get up to 200mm of rain.

Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, breaking trees and damaging road infrastructure.

In the town of Taree, located in the mid-north coast, TV images showed one house floating down a bloated river and about 150 people slept in a local auditorium overnight that had previously been used as a refuge for people fleeing bushfires.

Club Taree chief executive Paul Allen described the floods as a catastrophe, telling public broadcaster ABC that some locals had lost everything.

The Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over Saturday afternoon in what experts expected to be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990.

Emergency services reported receiving more than 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The extreme weather was affecting Australia's Covid-19 vaccine delivery to Sydney and throughout the state and disrupting the country's plans to deliver the first vaccine doses to almost 6 million people over the next few weeks.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is expected to hold a briefing later on Sunday, said the weather system moving through the state could be a one-in-25-year rain event.

"This will be a deep-seated, extreme weather event," she said on Saturday.